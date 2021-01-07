Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

