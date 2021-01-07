CTS (NYSE:CTS) Trading 5.6% Higher

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.41. 215,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 156,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get CTS alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 94.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 553,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 547,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.