Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,903 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDXC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

