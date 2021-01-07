Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

