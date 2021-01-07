Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 98.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,992 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

