Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $121,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGP. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.