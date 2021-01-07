Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,382 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

EPRT opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

