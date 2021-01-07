Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

