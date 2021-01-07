Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Shares Up 5.4%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $236.25 and last traded at $233.59. 1,348,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,220,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

