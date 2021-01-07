CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CURI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st.

CURI opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.12.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

