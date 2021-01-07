Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 9.1%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.59. 326,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 209,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 198,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

