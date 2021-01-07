CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CV Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.98.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.34.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

