CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTMX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

