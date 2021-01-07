Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CTSO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $366.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 73.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

