Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading 6.1% Higher

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.45. 1,876,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,916,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Dana alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -428.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 150,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 345,783 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.