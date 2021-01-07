DDKoin (DDK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,865.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. DDKoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $87,865.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003373 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00027498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00112421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00492073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00239581 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016117 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

