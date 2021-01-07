Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 71.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,491,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

