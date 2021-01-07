Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $323,891.89 and $3,959.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00318334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.94 or 0.02832498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

