Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $180.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

