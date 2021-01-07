Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,138,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,215 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 96,444 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

