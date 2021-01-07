Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Up 6.2%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.80. 1,272,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,479,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.77 million, a P/E ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 490,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

