DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

DNZOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.91. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. Equities analysts expect that DENSO will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

