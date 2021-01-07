DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
DNZOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.
OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 0.91. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.
