Desjardins Raises Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to $70.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

