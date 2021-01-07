Desjardins Raises Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target to $70.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $53.00.
