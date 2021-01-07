Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to Hold

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 410,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

