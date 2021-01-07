Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.34.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 308.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

