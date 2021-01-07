Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
