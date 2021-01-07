Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

