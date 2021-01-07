DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $4,035,811.50 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total transaction of $4,035,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DXCM stock opened at $375.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.90 and its 200 day moving average is $386.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

