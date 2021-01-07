Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €58.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.11 ($58.95).

Shares of DLG opened at €46.08 ($54.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.17.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

