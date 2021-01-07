DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DMAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.95.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.40. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

