Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. 2,513,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,956,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.