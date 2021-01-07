Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) by 49,533.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.74% of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

