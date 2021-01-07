Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Discovery has been hit hard by the coronavirus-led disruption on advertising demand and spending. Further, incremental spending on direct-to-consumer initiatives and international business are likely to keep margins under pressure. The company’s high indebtedness is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, an improving ad market is a key catalyst. Management witnessed advertising momentum in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Finland. Moreover, its expanding portfolio of original content is positive. Further, the increased monetization of digital streaming products and channel launches in several markets are expected to fuel international affiliate growth. Additionally, its strong free-cash flow-generating ability and resumption of share repurchase bode well for investors.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Discovery stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

