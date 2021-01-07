Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

DISCK stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Discovery by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Discovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

