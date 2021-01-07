DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Trading Up 4%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 19,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,778,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

