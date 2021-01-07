Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

