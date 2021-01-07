DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. Mizuho started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

