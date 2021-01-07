DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.