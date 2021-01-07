DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. 140166 started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of DASH opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

