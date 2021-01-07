DTE Energy to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $121.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

