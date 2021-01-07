Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 256.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth about $3,249,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duluth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

DLTH opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $353.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

