DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.56.

DXC stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. 209,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.41. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

