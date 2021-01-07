DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded DXP Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DXPE opened at $25.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

