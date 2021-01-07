Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLNG. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Dynagas LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.