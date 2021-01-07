Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $51,809.82 and $71,412.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00030917 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001391 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002847 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,706 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

