DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NKE opened at $142.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,170 shares of company stock worth $60,235,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $122,562,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NIKE by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

