E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,510 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $93,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $141,575.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $98,780.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $120,670.08.

On Thursday, October 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $76,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $88,980.00.

QTRX opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

