E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.