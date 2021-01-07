Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells $228,594.24 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXP opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $112.53.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.