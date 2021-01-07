East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Steady increase in loan and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue supporting financials in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, given a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, its capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, margins are likely to remain under pressure amid near-zero interest rates and this will likely hurt revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality remains a major near-term concern and will likely hurt financials. Also, continued rise in expenses due to investments in technological advancements is a concern.”

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of EWBC opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.