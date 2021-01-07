easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 875 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 875 ($11.43) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 799.40 ($10.44) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 824.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 648.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02.

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

